Auli'i Cravalho is going from one beloved Disney character (Moana) on the big screen to another on the small screen as Ariel in The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live and she couldn't be more excited.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Cravalho takes viewers behind the scenes of her first recording session for "Part of Your World" with Alan Menken, the Oscar winning composer from the fan-favorite animated Disney film.

"Recording music for this live event has been kind of awe-inspiring," Cravalho says in the sneak peek.