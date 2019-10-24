A Prequel to The 100 Could Be Coming to The CW

If there's any show on TV that could really use a prequel, it's The 100.

The CW drama started years after a nuclear apocalypse that made Earth uninhabitable and sent the remaining humans into space, with those humans coming back down from space in the first episode. That means there's a whole lot of story to tell before the story, and we might just get to see that happen. The CW has ordered a backdoor pilot for a potential prequel series, which will air as an episode of the final season of The 100, which will air in the spring.