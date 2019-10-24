More than a decade after the death of her mother, Angelina Jolie is calling for change in how women are treated and cared for.

In 2007, the Oscar winner's mom, Marcheline Bertrand, died at 56 years old after nearly a decade of battling cancer. In a new essay the star penned for Time, Jolie reflected on the toll cancer has taken on her loved ones, including her mother and grandmother, both of whom were stricken with breast cancer, according to Jolie.

"I remember once holding my mother's hand, as she was receiving chemotherapy, when she started to turn purple and I had to race to get the nurse," she recalled with vivid description. "As I stood in the hallway of the hospital waiting for my mother's body to be collected and taken to be cremated, her doctor told me she had promised my mother that she would make sure I was informed about my medical options."

As Jolie has previously shared with the public, she has since undergone a preventative double mastectomy and later had her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed after learning she was genetically predisposed to breast and ovarian cancer.