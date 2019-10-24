The Real Reason Jennifer Garner Won't Let Her Daughter Join Instagram

Lead with kindness.

Jennifer Garner joined Instagram just two years ago, but that doesn't mean she's ready and willing to let her kids do the same. Jennifer sat down with Katie Couric on her podcast Next Question with Katie Couric to discuss her career, life in the spotlight and how she views social media.

While Jennifer does see the benefits of the platform, when it comes to letting her teen daughter join, she has had to pump the breaks until she shows her one thing. "Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure," Jennifer shared about this generations rampant social media use. "My daughter's at an all-girl school and it's such a huge problem."

She trusts her daughter to make smart choices, but there are some issues on the platform that are beyond her control. "She'll occasionally talk to me about getting Instagram and I can see why," the actress shared. "Because I'm on there and it's something kind of fun that I do, and I am modeling the opposite of what I want for her to do. How often is that in parenting?"