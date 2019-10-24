American Music Awards 2019: See the Complete List of Nominations

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 24 Oct. 2019 7:44 AM
It's almost time for the 2019 American Music Awards.
Ella Mai teamed up with Good Morning America and Billboard to announce the first few rounds of nominees on Thursday. She also revealed a few contenders on social media.
Fans definitely recognized a few big names on the list. Post Malone received the most nominations with a total of seven nods. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish followed closely behind with six nominations each, and Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X received five nods each. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Mai also received four nominations each.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to see who takes home a trophy. The 2019 AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. The live show will air that day on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.
To see the full list of nominees, read on below:
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello and Bastille, "Happier"
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)"
Tour of the Year
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album, Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover
Courtesy of Strategic Public Relations
Favorite Song, Pop/Rock
Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Favorite Male Artist, Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist, Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group, Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album, Country
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Favorite Song, Country
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Travis Scott, "SICKO MODE"
Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Netflix
Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favorite Album, Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Favorite Song, Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo "Juice"
Ella Mai "Trip"
Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
Favorite Artist, Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
A Star is Born, by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
