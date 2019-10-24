Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Son Is Probably Not Headed for Olympic Skiing

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 24 Oct. 2019 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessica Biel, Silas Timberlake

Instagram

It doesn't sound like Silas Timberlake has his heart set on Olympic skiing anytime soon. 

As Jessica Biel explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers, her 4-year-old son with Justin Timberlake wasn't such a fan of the sport when his celebrity parents introduced him to it when he was just a toddler. 

"We tried I think too early," she told Seth Meyers

"I've seen videos of 2 1/2-year-olds enjoying..." Meyers responded. 

"So have I," Biel quipped. "Not my kid."

She recalled, "He was just like, 'What, what, what is this?' And then you put the skis on and he was like, 'Really? Seriously? I can't even move in this giant…I'm covered in down.' He was not excited about it." 

"I do feel like if you have a bad first experience with something, that will set you back a decade," the host said. 

"Yeah, I'm worried," Biel admitted. 

Watch

Jessica Biel Calls Herself a Sadist for Doing Limetown

While she and the pop crooner typically keep their 4-year-old son out of the spotlight, the Limetown actress has been sharing bits about the youngster during her press tour for the Facebook Watch show, including that her son is coming up with his own punch lines

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the star recalled the family's trip to St. Louis for Timberlake's tour. 

Silas "was doing a bit about 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles,' Biel explained. "And Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean you don't like waffles? Are you insane?"

"He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis,'" she said. "That's a good joke! I'm stealing that joke. That was really impressive." 

Nevermind skiing—it sounds like comedy might be in Silas' future!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.