Experts Reveal The Next Korean Beauty Trends To Look Out For

South Korea has long been established to be one of the beauty hubs of the world. From traditional remedies dating back hundreds of years to cutting edge formulations and innovations, K-beauty, in recent years has been gaining worldwide recognition for their vast selection of skincare and makeup products that are not only effective but for the most part, affordable too.

The country has always had an obsession with beauty and take their self-care very seriously. 10-step skincare regimes were the norm and So it's no surprise that, with the mainstream shift in K-pop, beauty lovers have turned to South Korea for the latest in beauty trends and skincare releases.

One of the companies at the forefront of the K-beauty field is Amorepacific. This K-beauty giant has some of the biggest movers and shakers in the industry under their umbrella; Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Mamonde, Hera and so much more. Attached to the brands are also top-tier Korean celebrities such as actress Song Hye-Kyo, Park Shin-Hye and BLACKPINK's Jennie, fronting campaigns and being global ambassadors of the brands.

So what's next?

E! chatted with South Korean beauty industry expert, Kate Kwon, Director of Amorepacific Brand Science Lab and the brand's Chief Makeup Artist, Lee Jin-Su to find out what locals are loving and future trends the world will be obsessed with in the near future.