Selena Gomez had to find the light to drive out the darkness in her life.

In what marks the pop star's first solo single in more than a year, "Lose You to Love Me" paints an intimate portrait of what is thought to be Selena's perspective regarding her breakup from Justin Bieber. The 27-year-old didn't even have to refer to Bieber by name before fans began drawing conclusions about the song's inspiration, and Selena is ready to address those assumptions head-on.

"I wrote this song over a year ago," Selena told Radio Disney host Candice Valdez in an exclusive E! News clip from an upcoming interview. "It's obviously a very emotional song for me."

She continued, "It's interesting to see how far I've come from that point to now. Me sharing my story is exactly what I've always done. I can't be unauthentic. I can't pretend that I'm not going through something when it's obvious that I had been."