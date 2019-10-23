Emily Ratajkowski Is Being Sued for $150,000 Over an Instagram Photo

They say a picture is worth a thousand words...

But in Emily Ratajkowski's case, her pictures are literally worth that and then some. The 28-year-old supermodel is the latest celeb to be slapped with a lawsuit over a photo that she shared on social media. She and her company, Emrata Holdings Inc., are being sued by photographer and professional paparazzi, Robert O'Neil.

In the court documents, obtained by E! News, O'Neil filed the lawsuit against Ratajkowski in the Southern District of New York, citing copyright infringement. He claims the Gone Girl actress didn't license his photograph nor did she get permission or consent from him to post it to her Instagram page.

He is suing for damages up to $150,000. Plus, he's also asking for all of the profits that she earned off of his work.

The snapshot in question, is one of the 28-year-old model holding a bouquet of flowers that are cleverly covering her face during a New York City outing.