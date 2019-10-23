Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has escaped a felony charge stemming from his alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.
Nearly three weeks ago in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 4, the Jersey Shore star was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping of his and Jen's 1-year-old daughter. Now, E! News can confirm that the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has officially deferred Ronnie's case to the City Attorney.
A spokesperson with the City Attorney's Office says there are currently plans to "review" the case and allegations against Ronnie. A misdemeanor domestic violence charge is punishable by a maximum of one year in county jail. According to a previous report from TMZ, the D.A.'s Office also declined charging Ronnie with kidnapping.
Prior to the latest development, authorities placed the reality TV star under an emergency protective order that required him to stay 100-yards away from Jen.
After posting $100,000 bond, Ronnie's attorney told E! News in a statement, "The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."
Meanwhile, Jen's attorney maintained she was a "victim of a crime," explaining to us, "Her concern is to protect herself and her daughter. She is going to do what is necessary to protect her daughter's interests and health."
Just hours before the reported violence broke out, Ronnie and Jen confirmed they had reconciled by attending a Hollywood party together. Needless to say, this on-again, off-again couple has since officially called it quits.
"They both are acknowledging the relationship is over," a source told E! News. "They are looking at this incident as a no turning back point. Both Ronnie and Jen now clearly see being together is not in the best interest of their daughter."
Over the weekend, Ronnie documented time spent with their little girl, Ariana.
E! News has reached out to both Ronnie and Jen's camps for comment.