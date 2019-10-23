It's safe to say this isn't the happiest anniversary for Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice.

Today marks 20 years since the couple said "I Do" in a special wedding ceremony. And instead of a romantic date night or lavish party for friends and family, the pair is getting used to their new reality.

Teresa remains focused on raising the couple's four daughters in New Jersey while Joe continues to spend time in Italy after being released from U.S. ICE custody.

Instead of heartfelt anniversary posts on social media, Teresa simply chose to post an Instagram that read, "Looking towards the weekend like…"

As for the couple's eldest daughter Gia Giudice, she posted a link about their parent's upcoming special with Andy Cohen.