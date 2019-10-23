When it comes to the world of Bachelor Nation, things can get a little complicated.

Just look no further than Colton Underwood and Rachel Lindsay's sticky situation that has made headlines in recent weeks.

After the former Bachelorette said she will "never" be friends with former co-star Raven Gates, Colton found himself involved after making a few comments on social media. Rachel clapped back and now fans are wondering if the two will come face to face (or on a podcast) to clear the air.

E! News exclusively caught up with Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Dean Unglert who is friendly with both parties. In fact, he competed for Rachel's heart during her season as The Bachelorette. His thoughts on the whole situation may surprise you.

"I do understand that Rachel has been super critical of Colton. It kind of makes sense for him to be super defensive and be like, ‘Okay, how many people are you going to talk crap about?' I think this is the first time we have seen two series leads pitted against each other in this weird off-camera battle," he shared Tuesday night at the Odwalla Zero Sugar Pop-Up in Beverly Hills. "I don't think anyone can really take anyone's sides."