The truth always prevails!

As Lizzo continues to travel the country on a sold-out headlining tour, the music superstar is being accused of plagiarism.

Music producer Justin Raisen posted a video on Instagram comparing "Truth Hurts" to a song called "Healthy" that he wrote with Lizzo in 2017. According to the song writer, the two songs share an opening line—"I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch"—as well as a similar melody that is sung in a different key.

Ultimately, Lizzo decided to set the record straight in her own Instagram post Wednesday morning.

"Hey y'all…as I've shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that bitch. I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in ‘Truth Hurts,'" she wrote to her followers. "The men who now claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts' did not help me write any part of the song."