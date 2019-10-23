Country's biggest night is almost here—and it's going to be epic.

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and more are set to perform at the 53rd annual CMA Awards next month.

The Country Music Association revealed the star-studded roster on Wednesday, noting that additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The highly-anticipated award show, which celebrates the year's biggest achievements in country music, will bring together unlikely duos this time around, including an exciting duet of "Love Me Anyway" from P!nk and nominee Chris Stapleton.

Viewers can also expect performances from the show's hosts, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. Underwood, who is the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and nominated for three awards this year, is set to perform "Drinking Alone" from her CMA-nominated album Cry Pretty.

"The #CMAawards are around the corner!" The "Before He Cheats" singer teased on Instagram. "So excited to be hosting again this year, and can't wait to perform too!"