After nine years and nearly 2,000 YouTube videos, Tati Westbrook is finally releasing her own makeup collection.

Come Oct. 25, the cosmetic guru's nearly 10 million subscribers will get to experience Tati Beauty for the very first time. In an exclusive interview with E! News, she says it's a moment that she and her followers have been eagerly anticipating for years—and that's no exaggeration.

Last year's announcement of Tati's nutraceuticals company, Halo Beauty, was met with backlash by even her most loyal of fans. Tati herself was well aware of the initially negative response, telling us, "No one wanted it. They were like, 'We want makeup.'"

But as Tati sees it, it takes time to make a dream come true.

As event coordinators put the finishing touches on an exclusive launch party for 50 of her subscribers downstairs, the revered makeup reviewer explains to E! that she's been working on Tati Beauty for nearly seven years. From finding the right lab to the perfect formulas, Tati says she played a very hands-on role in bringing her vision to life. "It takes time to do it the right way and I had certain things that were non-negotiable to me and I had other offers—other offers to collaborate," she shares.