Who are the artists that inspire you musically?

SP: I have so many, due to the fact that growing up I had many phases in terms of musical genres I was listening to. Some that are huge inspirations today would be NIKI, Jeremy Zucker, Finneas, and Alec Benjamin.

Can you help us pull the curtain back on your creative process when you wrote "I Love You 3000"? What was your inspiration and did you expect it to blow up this much?

SP: I am very active on my Instagram and I used to do random Q&As with my followers. One day, I decided to do one where I asked people to send a word or a phrase and I will make it into a short song, short enough to fit the 15 second limit of an Instagram story. Avengers: Endgame came out the week before that, so I had a lot of people sending me "I Love You 3000". I made that the chorus and posted it.

The next day I had a bunch of people DM-ing me, asking for me to write it into a full song! I finished the song in the next two hours and showed my mum. We then decided to record it in a studio and I got a friend to play the guitar. I definitely did not expect this to blow up in any way as the reason for it was very genuine; I wanted to make this into a song for my supporters as they were the one who helped me write it, so it would be kind of like a collaboration between us.

I had no budget, recording the MV with only my phone and my sister, so when it blew up, I was very shocked to say the least!

Can fans expect an album or EP in the future and would it be in English or Bahasa Indonesia?

SP: Yes, It's still a work in progress so I can't say much about it. All I can say is that I want to make music that will accompany people throughout their day. So I hope one of them will be your new favourite song to play while you study/shower/exercise/sleep etc.

Finally, what are your thoughts on this new era of music where Asian artists are thriving in the international market?

It's very refreshing to see. For so long, it was very rare to see Asian representation in the Western music scene. It's only the start, but we already have so many people that are becoming inspirations to kids all over the world, and I'm just glad I could be one of them.