Face off!

Jameela Jamil is putting Caroline Flack (UK's Love Island host) on blast. The Good Place actress isn't afraid to speak her mind and share her opinions on social media, which is exactly what she did after learning about the TV host's new gig: The Surgery.

Like the title of the series suggests, the show features a panel of 12 people who try to convince participants that they are in need of plastic surgery. After hearing about this, Jamil shared an article on Twitter that called it a "new low for television."

"Welp. Black Mirror is officially happening guys. It's here," the 33-year-old actress tweeted. Of course, it didn't take long for Flack to leave her own comments about the topic. "Have you managed to see a copy before me ? Please forward .. am desperate to see..," she wrote.

Before Jameela chimed in, though, a person asked the TV host, "are you saying it's not how the article suggested? Is it done in a 'positive, compassionate way"?"