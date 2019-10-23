Ve Neill x NYX's Glow in the Dark Makeup Is a Halloween Wonderland

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson & Holly Passalaqua | Wed., 23 Oct. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

When we heard the announcement that the award-winning makeup artist behind The Hunger Games and A Star Is Born, Ve Neill, teamed up with fan favorite beauty brand NYX Professional Makeup to create six new spooky looks for Halloween, we were super stoked. The kind of stoked where you already KNOW without seeing any of the products, that eleven times out of ten, you're going to buy everything that the makeup expert advises!

That being said, you'll go mad for the limited-edition looks—fabulously called Wonderland After Dark—which showcases a cast of familiar friends—from Alice to the Chesire Cat to the Queen of Hearts—all with a wicked twist: the makeup GLOWS IN THE DARK

We sat down with the in-demand makeup connoisseur and Face Off judge who shared with us how the idea to do a glow-in-dark makeup line came about. She says, "NYX Professional Makeup knows my fascination with transformation, and Glow-On Lip Gloss is a beauty look transformer. It changes color under blacklight, revealing a new neon shade. Another thing people might not realize about this product is that it can be used to accent various parts of the face, outside of your lips. The versatility and surprise factor of Glow-On Lip Gloss makes it a must-have for Halloween.

Check out Ve Neill's seven makeup must-haves to up your Halloween game below. 

Read

Transform Into Disney's Maleficent With MAC Cosmetics This Halloween

NYX Pore Filler

"I love this to start any look before applying makeup for a smooth, even base. For any Halloween transformation, I'd recommend starting with a primer to prep the skin and ensure a smooth base for application; this filler is one of my go-to's."

Ve Neill x NYX
$14 NYX Cosmetics
NYX Ultimate Edit Petite Shadow Palette

"This palette is perfect for adding color and dimension to any makeup look; these palettes are available in an incredible range of shades and I love how highly pigmented they are."

Ve Neill x NYX
$7 NYX Cosmetics
NYX Matte Makeup Setting Spray

"This setting spray is a must to finish any Halloween makeup look. If you're going to take the time to put together an unforgettable creation, make sure it lasts!"

Ve Neill x NYX
$9 NYX Cosmetics
NYX Professional Makeup Brushes

"It's a must to have good tools to work with, and NYX makes some of the best brushes at an affordable price. My own brushes have always been my go-to as well; I'm in the process of re-vamping my own line of Ve's Favorite Brushes – coming soon!"

Ve Neill x NYX
$17 NYX Cosmetics
Vivid Brights Liners

"I also love these bright liners; they come in a range of intense shades and each has a super fine tip, making them easy to use for adding bold details."

Ve Neill x NYX
$7 NYX Cosmetics
High Definition Finishing Powder

"Seal it all in with the High Definition Finishing Powder for a smooth, matte appearance that will last through the night."

Ve Neill x NYX
$10
$5 NYX Cosmetics
Glow-On Lip Gloss

"It changes color under blacklight, revealing a new neon shade. Another thing people might not realize about this product is that it can be used to accent various parts of the face, outside of your lips. The versatility and surprise factor of Glow-On Lip Gloss makes it a must-have for Halloween."

Ve Neill x NYX
$8 NYX Cosmetics

Show the entire Ve Neill x NYX Wonderland After Dark collaboration at NYX.com now

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Halloween , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.