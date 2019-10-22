Meghan Markle Recycles Regal Maternity Dress for Evening Out

Meghan Markle is rocking a regal shade.

In honor of the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived to the Royal Albert Hall in London dressed in a vibrant shade of purple, a color traditionally associated with royalty. The first-time mom smiled as she stepped out for the event, donning a Maxwell long-sleeved midi dress from Aritzia's Babaton brand in a berry shade. For fans of the look, the dress is currently on sale in black, but Markle's "Acai" shade is sold out. The duchess finished off the look with a pair of her signature Manolo Blahnik BB 90 navy suede pumps and left her dark wavy tresses cascading down her shoulders.

The outfit may seem familiar to eagle-eyed royals fans—and that's because the former American actress has worn the dress before. Back in January, the then-pregnant royal visited Birkenhead with Prince Harrywhile dressed in the purple dress topped with a vibrant red Sentaler wrap coat and matching pumps. During that visit, the duchess revealed she was due around the end of April or early May. The couple's first child, son Archie Harrison, was born on May 6.