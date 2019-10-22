A name fit for a princess.

Keira Knightley has kept her second child's birth a fairly private matter. She revealed she had quietly given birth 6-weeks-after her labor took place, and now in a new interview with The Telegraph, she revealed her daughter's name. Keira and husband James Righton named their second daughter Delilah. The two are also parent's to 4-year-old Edie as well.

The actress has been married to James since 2013, and the couple has kept details of their personal life to a minimum. However, in the new interview, the actress detailed how she's handled becoming a mother of two. While she originally planned to take a 6-month maternity leave, the premiere for her newest film Official Secrets fell smack dab in the middle of that. So what's a working mom to do? Pump like she's never pumped before!

"If I don't do it my boobs will explode," she revealed. "I mean, quite literally. It's going everywhere. So, you know, that's not happening. The pump is with me. It's fine."