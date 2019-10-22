Justin Bieber Shares New Wedding Snap Of "Sexy Wifey" Hailey Bieber

Young love is so precious.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have slowly turned themselves into Hollywood's hottest couple. The pair got married earlier this year and haven't taken a break from posting sweet wedding content for the world to enjoy. Justin took to his Instagram on Tuesday to lavish his "wifey" with some praise in a sweet candid pic of them together.

"Sexy wifey alert," he shared. "Favorite person ever." The image features Hailey sitting on a boat staring lovingly up at her new husband like the perfect blushing bride. "Wifey" seems to be Justin's personal nickname for his lady as well, because he recently revealed a special gift he made for her with the same phrase.

"I made her a necklace," the musician posted on Instagram. The necklace was a beaded and beautiful masterpiece with the words "wifey" dangling in the center. It's always fun to see the sweeter side of Justin, which Hailey brings out in him a lot.