Mina Makes Surprise Appearance At TWICE's 4th Anniversary Celebrations

After almost three months out of the public eye, TWICE's Mina made a surprise appearance at the K-pop girl group's fourth anniversary celebrations over the weekend.

The 22-year-old idol joined her fellow bandmates on stage in her first public appearance since taking a hiatus from the group's activities in July because of anxiety.

Held at Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Mina, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu marked their anniversary with several hilarious segments, including a costume party that saw the members transform into pop culture icons including Alice in Wonderland's Mad Hatter, Maleficient, Aladdin's Genie, Edward Scissorhands and more.