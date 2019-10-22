Jay Park Reveals His New Business Ventures And Dealing With Burnout

32-year-old K-pop star turned CEO and entrepreneur Jay Park is famous for paving his own way in the music industry.

Once a member of popular K-pop boy group 2PM, he is now a successful solo hip-hop artist in his own right with not one, but two music labels under his belt, AOMG and H1gher Music.

However, this music enterpriser is far from done.

E! Asia got the chance to catch up with the star while he was in town as a guest for British clothing brand Paul Smith and his own SEXY 4EVA concert in Singapore that weekend.

Here, Park reveals his new business venture, a brand new soju company that he is currently working on, his creative process when it comes to music and more.