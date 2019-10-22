GOT7's Jackson Wang And Joji Releases Hilarious Music Video For "Walking"

GOT7's Jackson Wang has been taking the US by storm with his incredible collaboration with Asian hip-hop collective, 88rising.

Over the weekend, 88rising, which consists of some of the biggest Asian artists in America such as Rich Brian, Joji, NIKI and more, dropped the official music video of the track, "Walking".

Sung by Japanese-American singer Joji and Wang himself, the catchy pop tune features American rapper Swae Lee (the man behind the hit single "Sunflower" from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) and renowned DJ, Major Lazer.

The track is part of 88rising's latest collective album release, Head In The Clouds II this year. "Walking" is a pop tune with an infectious reggaeton beat, coupled with Joji's signature melodious crooning and Wang's husky singing voice.