You Can Now Follow These MOMOLAND Members On Their Individual Instagram Accounts

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 21 Oct. 2019 11:47 PM
MOMOLAND's Yeonwoo, Hyebin and JooE have officially opened their individual Instagram accounts!
Yesterday, MLD Entertainment dropped a surprise for fans of the K-pop girl group when they announced on Twitter that the three members launched their accounts.
The first tweet said, "Wanted to get closer to our Merry [MOMOLAND's fan club], so we opened an Instagram! This place is filled with small daily life. Follow it now!"
The tweet contained links to Hyebin and Yeonwoo's Instagram accounts.
A little while later, the company also announced the launch of JooE's account, saying, "JooE has arrived! Who has been waiting for this moment? Are you ready to get up close, Merry? Follow now and come play with JooE!"
#주이 도 왔어요🍊 주이 기다린 사람 손~ 🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♂️— MLD ENTERTAINMENT (@mld_official_) October 21, 2019
주이랑도 더 더 더! 친해질 준비 됐죠 메리들? 🤗
지금 바로 팔로우하고 주이랑 같이 놀아요 ❤️💛
👉🏻 https://t.co/r1zhxdwPRl#모모랜드 #MOMOLAND #JOOE
As promised, the girls' Instagram accounts give a more intimate peek into their lives, with mirror selfies, aesthetic portraits, and vacation photos.
JooE's first Instagram post showed the K-pop star giving a cheeky wink while lounging on a bed.
"Hi," she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ j_oo.e on
Hyebin posted a gallery behind-the-scenes photos of MOMOLAND, but quickly followed up with several portraits.
"Welcome to hyebinland," she said in one post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by HYEBIN (@hyebinmm) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by HYEBIN (@hyebinmm) on
Yeonwoo shared an atmospheric photo of the sea and sky as her first post, saying, "I like the sea."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 연우 (@chloelxxlxx) on
If you want an inside look at these MOMOLAND members' daily lives, head over to their Instagram accounts and give them a follow.
