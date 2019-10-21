You Can Now Follow These MOMOLAND Members On Their Individual Instagram Accounts

MOMOLAND's Yeonwoo, Hyebin and JooE have officially opened their individual Instagram accounts!

Yesterday, MLD Entertainment dropped a surprise for fans of the K-pop girl group when they announced on Twitter that the three members launched their accounts.

The first tweet said, "Wanted to get closer to our Merry [MOMOLAND's fan club], so we opened an Instagram! This place is filled with small daily life. Follow it now!"

The tweet contained links to Hyebin and Yeonwoo's Instagram accounts.

A little while later, the company also announced the launch of JooE's account, saying, "JooE has arrived! Who has been waiting for this moment? Are you ready to get up close, Merry? Follow now and come play with JooE!"