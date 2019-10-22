TXT Drops Enchanting New MV For “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”: Watch

Big Hit Entertainment's rookie boy group, TXT has made a comeback, this time with the band's first studio album titled, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai made their debut in March this year with the EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR which did incredibly well in both the local music charts and iTunes charts.

Expanding on TXT's first EP concept, their studio album takes on a similar title format, exploring the world of magic with eight brand new tracks, namely: "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)", "New Rules", "Roller Coaster", "Poppin' Star", "Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive?", "Magic Island", "20cm" and "Angel Or Devil".

The group was initially scheduled to have their comeback slated in August. However, several members suffered from health issues in the last few months, so their comeback was pushed back to October to make sure that all members fully recovered.