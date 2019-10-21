Rob Lowe Reveals the One Thing He Regrets About 1988 Sex Tape

Rob Lowe is letting us in on one of his biggest regrets.

The 55-year-old actor recently stopped by the SiriusXM Hollywood Studious to promote his live show, Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE! on The Jess Cagle Show.

During his conversation with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, Lowe opened up about his sex tape and his road to recovery as a young man.

"I talk about everything," Lowe said. "Here's the thing, every time you're doing a memoir, a book, a show about your life—job one is authenticity and full transparency. There can't be that one area you won't talk about. My whole life is there."

Besides going on to star in classic films like The Outsiders and Youngblood during the 1980s, the actor had made a home sex tape that was leaked to the press and nearly ended his career.

Lowe jokingly told Cagle that he "invented" the sex tape and shared his biggest regret about it.

"The problem was, I didn't make any money off of it like everybody does," he said. "I was too stupid."