Tue., 22 Oct. 2019

Congrats are in order for these Hollywood stars!

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Film Awards announced that A-listers Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino and Laura Dern will be honored at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards. The biggest and brightest stars will come together for a night of fun and celebration on Sunday, Nov. 3 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For her incredible performance in Judy, where she portrays the legendary star Judy Garland, Zellweger will receive the Hollywood Actress Award. Additionally, Banderas is set to take home the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory. Moreover, Pacino is winning the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for The Irishman, while Dern's commanding performance in Marriage Story will earn her the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award.

The four power players will join previously announced honorees, Shia LeBeofTaron EgertonCynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde, Pharrell Williams and so many others!

Additionally, actor and comedian, Rob Riggle, will host the star-studded ceremony in November! Last year, Crazy Rich Asians star, Awkwafina, emceed the event.

Of course, more honorees will be announced in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled to see if your fave actors and actresses will be receiving an award next month.

With the Hollywood Film Awards the official launch of awards season, it's safe to say that they'll be kicking it off with a bang.

