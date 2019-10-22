It's been 20 years since Mia and Lance said their I-dos.

And while their road to the altar in the seminal 1999 romantic dramedy The Best Man was touch and go, there was little doubt that the ending, no matter how the chips fell, would be satisfying.

Why? Because the journey had been so damn enjoyable!

Only nine years removed from a New York Times article declaring that "In Hollywood, Black Is In" following the release of Do the Right Thing, the R-rated tale of friends coming together for a wedding with a You Can't Go Home Again twist and lots of laughs along the way was a box office hit that also served to remind studios that there was a wildly underserved market for more everyday stories told by black filmmakers and starring black actors.

It wasn't ahead of its time—rather, it was both long overdue and followed in some hallowed footsteps, but The Best Man did launch careers and help lead to more representation at the multiplex.