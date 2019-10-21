Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter Lori Harvey Arrested for Hit and Run

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 21 Oct. 2019 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lori Harvey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lori Harvey was arrested this weekend.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the celebrity was arrested for a hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She received a misdemeanor citation instead of being booked.

The arrest came after Steve Harvey's stepdaughter was involved in a single vehicle accident. The Beverly Hills PD told E! News she hit a parked vehicle. The incident took place on the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles. According to OK!, which was first to report the news and cited an eye witness, Lori ended up flipping her car in the accident.

The authorities confirmed she did not stick around the scene but was apprehended nearby. 

The call for the accident came in on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9:48 p.m.

The news came just a few days after E! News reported that Lori had ended her romance with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now," a source told E! News. "He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now." 

Read

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs and Lori Harvey's Romance Fizzles Out After 3 Months

The news also came hours after Lori enjoyed a dinner at the restaurant Nobu.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Steve Harvey , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Crime
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.