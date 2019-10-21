by emily belfiore | Mon., 21 Oct. 2019 4:50 AM
Alec Baldwin has been hitting the gym.
The actor stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday and showed off his new physique. "You want to see how much weight I've lost?" the dad-to-be asked host Jimmy Fallon. "Ready? My pants don't even fit me anymore."
And, in true Baldwin fashion, the 61-year-old stood up and let his pants drop to the floor, putting his new trim figure on display for the studio audience. Much to the shock of Fallon, who hilariously tried to cover up Baldwin's lower body with a prop before complimenting him: "You look fantastic!"
As the 30 Rock alum quipped, "That was just for you, Jimmy. I wouldn't do it on any other show!"
Perhaps wife Hiliaria Baldwin offered the dad of five some fitness tips. After all, she is a professional yoga instructor.
Of course, he didn't just drop by to show off his new bod. Baldwin also opened up about his return to Saturday Night Live and bringing back his impersonation of President Donald Trump for the show's 45th season.
Though he originally had no intention of coming back to the show, executive producer Lorne Michaels convinced him otherwise with, what Baldwin can only describe as being "Jedi mind tricked," naturally.
Watch Baldwin drop his pants in the video above. Don't say we didn't warn you, though!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
