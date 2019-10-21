Ronny Chieng on Turning Anger Into Comedy and What He Brings to the Crazy Rich Asians Group Chat

You might know Ronny Chieng from his angry stand-up persona or for his role as the status-obsessed snob Eddie Cheng in Crazy Rich Asians.

But, as the US-based comedian who got his start in Australia told E! News, he's open to playing more than just jerks.

"I've got a lot of range. I can do piece of s--t. I can also do loveable piece of s--t. You've got your choices between the two pieces," 33-year-old Chieng joked. "In fact, I'd love to do any role that pays money. I'll do anything for money."

The Malaysian-born, US and Singapore-raised star has been undeniably busy in 2019. After touring America with his hilarious stand-up show "Tone Issues", The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent is heading to Singapore for one night only.

E! News caught up with Chieng to talk touring, sequels and what he brings to a WhatsApp group chat.