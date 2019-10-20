Here's Your First Look At The Upcoming SuperM Debut Documentary

If you, like us, cannot wait for the new SuperM documentary to drop on SBS, fear not: The trailer is finally here!

The documentary/comeback show SuperM the Beginning was confirmed earlier this month, with reports saying that the special show would combine the group's performances with never-before-seen footage from the group's preparations ahead of their debut extravaganza at Capitol Records in Hollywood.

SuperM, popularly known as the "Avengers of K-pop", made their debut earlier this month, and topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart with their debut EP, SuperM: The 1st Mini Album.

The show will mark SuperM's first official performance in the domestic South Korean market. The K-pop super group eschewed a traditional debut in South Korea for one in the United States, although promotions for the group was done in both countries.