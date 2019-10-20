Military Exemption For K-Pop Stars Like BTS "Possible", South Korean Minister Says

Could a military exemption for K-pop stars be on the books? One South Korean minister definitely thinks so.

Noh Hyeong-Ouk, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said at a parliamentary audit last Friday that a "special review" is needed to determine if boy bands such as BTS could possibly be exempt from the country's mandatory military service.

According to The Korea Times, the minister added that the review was needed, because "the military system should reflect the current times and the ministry needs to review the idea."

"We need to review the need for an open-door policy regarding special exceptions from military service in the K-pop industry, in order to provide motives for Korea's expansion as a cultural content powerhouse," he said, reports news site UPI.

This comes more than a month after a government military system reform body decided that K-pop idols would not be exempt from national duty.