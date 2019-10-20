K-Pop Couple HyunA And DAWN To Make Solo Comebacks On The Same Day

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 20 Oct. 2019 8:14 PM
K-pop couple HyunA and DAWN will be going head to head for the music charts this November — they will be making their solo comebacks at the same time!
P-NATION, the management agency helmed by K-pop maestro PSY, has announced that that the singers will be releasing their solo albums on 5 November, along with the notice about DAWN's new stage name.
"HyunA and DAWN (whose former stage name was E'DAWN) will have a competition in good faith. They have been gearing up for a new leap forward as artists. Please look forward to their return," said a P-NATION representative, reports The Korea Times.
Further details about the artists' albums, such as the titles of their albums, number of tracks and title tracks, have not been announced as yet.
Meanwhile, HyunA has been dropping mysterious teasers on her Instagram, possibly hinting at both her upcoming music, as well as DAWN's.
In the screenshots below, the singer talks about how "scarily well done" the music editor's edits are, along with a photo of a screen showing her possible new music.
HyunA and DAWN signed with PSY's newly established agency to handle their careers after leaving CUBE Entertainment in October 2018, following a dispute over the singers going public with their relationship.
HyunA and DAWN were previously part of K-pop groups 4Minute and Pentagon respectively, and were in the co-ed K-pop group Triple H along with Hui, DAWN's fellow Pentagon member.
This marks both singers' first solo album releases since signing with P-NATION, so it's highly anticipated by fans.
