K-Pop Couple HyunA And DAWN To Make Solo Comebacks On The Same Day

K-pop couple HyunA and DAWN will be going head to head for the music charts this November — they will be making their solo comebacks at the same time!

P-NATION, the management agency helmed by K-pop maestro PSY, has announced that that the singers will be releasing their solo albums on 5 November, along with the notice about DAWN's new stage name.

"HyunA and DAWN (whose former stage name was E'DAWN) will have a competition in good faith. They have been gearing up for a new leap forward as artists. Please look forward to their return," said a P-NATION representative, reports The Korea Times.

Further details about the artists' albums, such as the titles of their albums, number of tracks and title tracks, have not been announced as yet.