Inside Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Star-Studded Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding was the place to be for celebs on Saturday.
The 29-year-old actress married her beau Cooke Maroney on the grounds of the Belcourt Mansion in Rhode Island, at dusk, in front of 150 people, including her BFFs Adele and Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Ashley Olsen, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and David O. Russell, who directed the bride in the movie Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Oscar.
"Guests were greeted on a lawn with cocktails served in copper mugs," an eyewitness told E! News. "The wedding had all the touches of fall with dark colored flowers, apples in baskets and open fire spits roasting beef. All the food was prepared outdoors with wood roasted fish and heirloom roasted carrots and squash as part of the menu."
The bride, a celebrity spokesmodel for Dior, wore a wedding dress by the brand, while the groom wore a black Dior tux.
After the ceremony, guests headed indoors for a reception. They ate dinner at long tables. The food was served family style.
And don't forget about the dancing.
"They had a DJ and everyone danced for hours," the eyewitness said. "They played all the classics from Jackson 5 to Aretha Franklin. Nobody wanted to leave. Many stayed until 2 and 3 a.m. Corey Gamble visited the Boston's Baddest Burger food truck and got burgers and fries for him and Kris as they waited for their car."
"It was an all night party," the eyewitness continued. "Jennifer and Cooke didn't leave Belcourt until 5:30 a.m. They were the last guests to leave. The looked very happy but tired. Jennifer had on a long sleeved jeweled dress. Her hair was up with strands framing her face."
The bride and groom spent their wedding night at a rental house a few miles from the venue, while their families stayed at properties nearby, E! News has learned.
Lawrence's engagement to Maroney, a director at Gladstone 64, one of the Gladstone art galleries, was confirmed early this year.
See photos of celebrity guests at the wedding:
Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner
The actress and her beau arrive for the wedding ceremony.
Emma Stone
The actress arrives for her BFF's wedding.
Kris Jenner
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dazzles in a long-sleeve dress that features a jewel-adorned design.
Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner's boyfriend heads to the rehearsal dinner.
Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner
The couple waits to take a boat to the rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island in Newport, Rhode Island.
Adele
Hello from J.Law's rehearsal dinner! The British singer and BFF to the bride arrives to the festivities in a royal blue coat.
Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden & Nicole Richie
The A-list actress is joined by her brother and sister-in-law for the Rhode Island clambake.
Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie & Adele
Jennifer and Cooke's wedding is already proving to be quite the star-studded affair. A source tells E! News that Bradley Cooper is also on the guest list.
Kris Jenner
Everyone's favorite mom-ager makes her entrance in a fur coat. She and Jen have developed quite the friendship over the years, so it's no wonder Kris would come to support.
Jennifer Lawrence
Here comes the bride! The Oscar winner is spotted leaving New York City before boarding a private jet with Cooke to Rhode Island. "They looked relaxed and excited to be there. They both had big smiles on their faces as they got off the jet," an eyewitness told E! News.
