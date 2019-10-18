Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey have gone their separate ways.

A source close to the hip-hop mogul tells E! News exclusively that he's openly described himself as "single" following a whirlwind romance with Steve Harvey's 22-year-old stepdaughter.

"Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now," explains our insider. "He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now."

Diddy, 49, and Lori were first romantically linked over the summer. In August, the duo enjoyed a PDA-packed vacation on Italy's Amalfi Coast with a group that even included Steve and Lori's mom. An eyewitness described one of Diddy and Lori's cozy outings on the trip, sharing, "He was whispering in her ear and kissing her cheek from time to time. She had her arm around him and was stroking his ear and kissing him."