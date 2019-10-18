VSCO Girl Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 18 Oct. 2019 4:06 PM
Halloween is two weeks away and if you're the procrastinator in your friend group, boy do we have an easy (and timely) costume idea for you: Be a VSCO Girl!
Sometimes a rapid-fire meme or catchphrase enters the digital lexicon and we can't ignore its magnitude. In case you've been living under a rock—or haven't downloaded the Gen Z fan-favorite app TikTok—you probably have no clue what a VSCO Girl is (but we're hoping you've probably heard the phrase at least). If you don't, never fear fashionistas, we're here to (a) explain what such a VSCO Girl is and (b) how to quickly throw a Halloween look together in a flash.
"VSCO" in VSCO Girl refers to the photo-editing app of the same name, pronounced "vis-co" and largely references the 2017 meme illustrating what exactly a VSCO Girl looks like: She wears an oversized tye die shirt, sporty running shorts, wears Crocs or Birkenstocks, dons a puka shell necklace, and carries a stylish water bottle. Yes, it DOES sounds like a farmer's market/running errands vibe, but apparently it's all the rage to the kids. Sounds super easy, right?
We handpicked five essentials to create this timely biker, hiker and athletic hybrid of a Halloween costume so you don't have to.
The more oversized the tie-dye shirt is, the closer to a VSCO Girl you will be!
Put some pep in your step with these lightweight and water friendly clogs in a variety of fun colors.
Turn up the tempo with these dri-fit sporty track shorts.
Stay hydrated in style with this spiky silicone glass water bottle that's available in tons of funky colors.
Bring nature's beauty to your neck with this puka shell jewelry piece.
