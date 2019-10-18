Kylie Jenner is giving her fans a look at her step-by-step makeup routine.

In a new video, posted to YouTube on Friday, the beauty mogul shares her everyday makeup look using her go-to Kylie Cosmetics products. In the tutorial, Kylie also dishes about her daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, and her love of makeup.

"Hey guys, it's Kylie! This is my brand new updated makeup tutorial," the Kylie Cosmetics owner says in the opening of the YouTube video. "I know I've done a few of these in the past and I'm always learning new things, so my makeup routine is definitely changing. Also since becoming a mom, it has gone from taking me 30 minutes to do my makeup to now having to do my makeup in 10 minutes."

Kylie adds, "So this is my new routine, I hope you guys like it."

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star starts off her routine by clipping her hair back out of her face.