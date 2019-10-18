Cozy Up to 70% Off: Uggs, Cashmere Sweaters & More on Sale

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 18 Oct. 2019 11:41 AM
As cold weather starts to creep in, do you find it hard to get out of bed in the morning? Do you abuse the snooze button in hopes of getting one last snuggle under the covers before your day starts? Us too. If you've been on the hunt for oh-so-cozy items to aid you during these crisp transitional months between fall and winter, look no further because Nordstrom Rack is having up to 70% off on the softest slippers from Uggs to Jessica Simpson, the most luxurious cashmere throws from Lacoste to Missoni and the plushiest sweaters, coats and pajamas from Madewell to Levi.
With over hundreds of items in Nordstrom Rack's Cozy Shop to mix and match from, there's no excuse not to get your snuggle on.
Here are nine of our favorites below.
Punk meets preppy with this luxe slate gray cashmere sweater with an edgy floral and skull print. Add some black nail polish and you're ready to take on the day!
Give your toes the gift of fashion with these modern faux fur slippers. Also available in powder pink, navy, and black.
Wrap yourself up on weekends in this oh-so-soft dark quartz luna throw by UGG. Grab your new fall book and your Saturday is set.
Tiny hearts adorn this soft knit pajama set that includes a short sleeve top and matching pants.
Stay pretty in pink in these genuine sheepskin lined coquette slippers!
Up your jacket factor with these this oversized men's-inspired teddy jacket in camo.
Add a pop of color to your couch or bedroom with this bright orange faux fur throw pillow. Also available in teal. Throw in a stylish coffee table book and impress your friends and family at your next gathering.
Add a luxe layer of stylish warmth to any setting with the soft cotton piqu and unique diamond pattern of this cozy throw.
Step into something secure with these shearling waterproof boots by UGG. Also available in black and dark brown.
