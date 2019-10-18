It seems Randall Pearson might need to get his house in order. In the exclusive sneak peek of This Is Us, above, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finally finds time to sit down with his fellow city councilman after cancelling.
"Well, it didn't sit too well with a few councilmen that you, obviously, had better things to do," Wilkins tells him in the exclusive clip above.
But before they can get down to business, Randall gets a phone call he can't refuse.
"Councilman, I'm so sorry, I have to go, my daughter had a panic attack," Randall says.
What's going on with Tess (Eris Baker)? Well, last season she came out as gay to her family. Her family was supportive, and when they moved to Philadelphia as Randall began his new duties with the city council and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) opened her own dance studio, Tess got a new haircut as she prepared to embrace her identity at a new school.
In "Storybook Love," Rebecca (Mandy Moore) hosts a dinner party (in the past), Kevin (Justin Hartley) tries to support everyone around him—that's Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Nicky (Griffin Dunne)—and Randall has to face his family's struggle in their new home. Series star Milo Ventimiglia helms his first This Is Us episode as director with the episode airing on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
This Is Us also stars Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Lonnie Chavis, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, Lyric Ross and Asante Blackk.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)