It seems Randall Pearson might need to get his house in order. In the exclusive sneak peek of This Is Us, above, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finally finds time to sit down with his fellow city councilman after cancelling.

"Well, it didn't sit too well with a few councilmen that you, obviously, had better things to do," Wilkins tells him in the exclusive clip above.

But before they can get down to business, Randall gets a phone call he can't refuse.

"Councilman, I'm so sorry, I have to go, my daughter had a panic attack," Randall says.