by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 18 Oct. 2019 6:09 AM
Kate Middleton and Prince William wrapped up their royal tour of Pakistan on Friday by visiting an army canine center in Islamabad.
There, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked two Labrador puppies named Sky and Salto that were being trained as search dogs. They also spent some time petting the pups.
In addition, the royal couple learned about various security efforts. For instance, there's the Pakistan Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) program, which breed and trains dogs to identify explosive devices. William also addressed the topic of security during the visit.
"A lot of effort, a lot of lives being lost by the Pakistanis in securing large parts of this country over the years and those sacrifices for the Pakistanis should be acknowledged," he told reporters. "It's been a huge, huge undertaking for them. The fact that we're here today and witnessing UK-Pakistani security working together shows you how important it is and that, actually, what happens here in Pakistan directly correlates to what happens in the streets of the UK."
The dynamic duo had a slight change of plans after thunderstorms kept them in Lahore for an extra night. For instance, their visit to a military post in Khyber Pass was canceled. Still, royal admirers were thrilled to catch a glimpse of William and Kate leaving their hotel as they headed out for their final event of the tour.
The duchess wore a black Beulah London Papilio jacket, a shawl by Maheen Khan and white pants for the outing. She also accessorized her look with a pair of black Russell & Bromley crossover flats. As for William, he wore a blue button-up shirt and dark pants.
After the visit, the two boarded the plane to head back home.
Kate has had several fabulous fashion moments throughout the five-day tour. To look back at her ensembles, check out the gallery.
Upon the royal couple's arrival in Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the plane wearing a custom, ombre blue design by Catherine Walker, which was modeled after the traditional shalwar kameez.
One word: Glam! The Duchess enlisted beloved British label Jenny Packham to help make her arrival to a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan one to remember. She complemented the emerald green gown with statement earrings by Onitaa.
For a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister, the mom of three dressed the part in a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker, white trousers by Khan and a scarf by Satrangi.
During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned about the work of Teach for Pakistan—an organization that recruits and trains graduates and young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach in low-income schools.
Fashion met function for Kate's visit to the Islamabad Model College for Girls on Tuesday, Oct. 15. She paired nude ballet flats with a periwinkle shalwar kalmeez and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.
Kate wore a brown shirt, long skirt and Nubuck waistcoat by Really Wild for the visit to the Hindu Kush mountains. She accessorized her look with Missoma's gold Zenyu chandelier hoops, Really Wild's knee-high boots and a beige pashmina. The royals were presented with traditional Chitrali hats and white coats, which Princess Diana also received during her visit to Chitral in 1991. William and Kate also looked at the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park and visited nearby communities, where they watched a presentation of traditional song and dance.
The duchess happily played cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, donning a white embroidered shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan paired with matching sneakers.
For a visit to the Badshahi Mosque, the mom of three donned a blue green headscarf with gold trim and a matching shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan.
The duchess opted for a black and white ensemble for the final day of the royal tour.
