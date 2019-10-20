Calling all ARMYs! Your favourite Bangtan Boys are back with a remix of their track "Make It Right" in collaboration with American singer-songwriter, Lauv.

On 17 October, Big Hit Entertainment made a surprise announcement that a new version of BTS' "Make It Right" will debut the next day. The track was part of the seven-member K-pop boy group's MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA album that was released in April this year and was co-composed by Grammy winner, Ed Sheeran.

The new remixed version features the original track's groovy R&B melody and the addition of electronic beats and synths courtesy of Lauv. The electronic-pop artist also kicked off the track with an English verse that fits the tune perfectly.