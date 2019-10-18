Song Hye-Kyo Privately Graces Chaumet Boutique Reopening In Seoul

South Korean A-list actress, Song Hye-kyo graced the opening of French luxury jewellery brand, Chaumet's new concept boutique in Seoul on 17 October.

The grand opening initially included a photo wall event for the actress to make a public appearance and have photos taken by the media. However, it was later announced that Song will not be attending the photo wall event out of respect for the passing of young star, Sulli. Hence, the photocall event was cancelled.

A representative from Chaumet stated to the press, "Due to the time zone difference in our headquarters in France, we made a late notice and caused a misunderstanding. Once again, we would like to ask for your understanding after the cancellation notice of yesterday's official photocall event."

As Chaumet's brand ambassador, Song attended the gala dinner held at Grand Hyatt Seoul as well as the boutique reopening event located at Seoul's Lotte Department Store Avenuel.

The actress was breath-taking dressed in a black gown, cinched at the waist and adorned in Chaumet's Joséphine Aigrette Impériale necklace and earrings in white gold. For the dinner, Song added on a ring from the same collection along with the Joséphine Rondes de nuit Swiss quartz watch in 18K-carat white gold.