Song Hye-Kyo Privately Graces Chaumet Boutique Reopening In Seoul

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 18 Oct. 2019 4:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Song Hye-Kyo, Chaumet, Seoul Reopening

Courtesy of Chaumet

South Korean A-list actress, Song Hye-kyo graced the opening of French luxury jewellery brand, Chaumet's new concept boutique in Seoul on 17 October. 

The grand opening initially included a photo wall event for the actress to make a public appearance and have photos taken by the media. However, it was later announced that Song will not be attending the photo wall event out of respect for the passing of young star, Sulli. Hence, the photocall event was cancelled. 

A representative from Chaumet stated to the press, "Due to the time zone difference in our headquarters in France, we made a late notice and caused a misunderstanding. Once again, we would like to ask for your understanding after the cancellation notice of yesterday's official photocall event."

As Chaumet's brand ambassador, Song attended the gala dinner held at Grand Hyatt Seoul as well as the boutique reopening event located at Seoul's Lotte Department Store Avenuel. 

The actress was breath-taking dressed in a black gown, cinched at the waist and adorned in Chaumet's Joséphine Aigrette Impériale necklace and earrings in white gold. For the dinner, Song added on a ring from the same collection along with the Joséphine Rondes de nuit Swiss quartz watch in 18K-carat white gold. 

Song Hye-Kyo, Chaumet, Seoul Reopening

Courtesy of Chaumet

Read

Song Hye-Kyo Cancels Public Appearance In Light Of Sulli's Passing

None of the hundreds of diamonds, however, could outshine her stunning beauty that night.

This was Song's first local event since her divorce with ex-husband, fellow actor Song Joong-Ki was official. 

She is currently in the talks for a potential movie tentatively titled Anna and we wish her all the best. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Song Hye-kyo , Korean Actors , Korean Celebrities , Asia
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.