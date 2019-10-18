Everything You Need To Know About E! POP GALA

Kim Kardashian's wet Mugler Dress. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Game of Thrones. BLACKPINK. What do all of these have in common? That's right, they are just a few of the notable pop culture icons of today.

Today's pop culture has never been more rich nor diverse, welcoming voices across a variety of cultures spanning beyond Hollywood to K-pop, Bollywood, and more.

And in celebration of all that is pop culture, we are bringing this theme to our eagerly awaited E! POP GALA on October 27, 2019 to the City of Dreams Resort & Hotel in Manila, Philippines