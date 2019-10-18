Everything You Need To Know About E! POP GALA

  • By
    &

by Kimberly Ong | Fri., 18 Oct. 2019 12:00 PM

Kim Kardashian's wet Mugler Dress. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Game of Thrones. BLACKPINK. What do all of these have in common? That's right, they are just a few of the notable pop culture icons of today.

Today's pop culture has never been more rich nor diverse, welcoming voices across a variety of cultures spanning beyond Hollywood to K-pop, Bollywood, and more. 

And in celebration of all that is pop culture, we are bringing this theme to our eagerly awaited E! POP GALA on October 27, 2019 to the City of Dreams Resort & Hotel in Manila, Philippines

Hosted by our E! Cover girl Janeena Chan, the TV presenter/influencer/lifestyle blogger from the Philippines, the event marks our annual gathering of digital trendsetters and tastemakers in Southeast Asia. 

Now in its fourth year running, the E! POP GALA is set to be even bigger and better. It will be a recognition of the digital community – from bloggers, vloggers, to celebrities and Instagrammers, with hopes to inspire the next generation of content creators in the region. 

Keep a lookout for the awards which will be announced during the event, which includes the E! Beauty Icon, E! Fashion Icon, and E! #Trending, for a celebrity with overwhelming presence online, as well as the E! Red Carpet Royalty, for the best outfit worn of the night. 

With such a star-studded event, and performances from Fillipino acts DJ Chris Salcedo, DJ Euric, and Emcee Marga on The Mic, this will certainly be a night to remember!

Scroll ahead to get inspired by some of the most iconic fashion moments in recent pop culture history:

E! Pop Gala, The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals, Kim Kardashian

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion 

E! Pop Gala, 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Cardi B

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cardi B

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

E! Pop Gala, USA - 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards In New York - Red Carpet Arrivals, Rihanna

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Rihanna

USA - 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards In New York

E! Pop Gala, "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala, Beyonce

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety

Beyonce

"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala

E! Pop Gala, 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Maddie Ziegler, Sia

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Maddie Ziegler, Sia

57th Annual GRAMMY Awards

E! Pop Gala, 2010 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room, Lady Gaga

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lady Gaga

2010 MTV Video Music Awards

E! Pop Gala, The 84th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

The 84th Academy Awards

E! Pop Gala, 42nd Annual Grammy Awards - Pressroom, Jennifer Lopez

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Jennifer Lopez

42nd Annual Grammy Awards

E! Pop Gala, The 73rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals, Bjork

SGranitz/WireImage

Bjork

The 73rd Annual Academy Awards

E! Pop Gala, The 28th Annual American Music Awards, Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake of NSYNC

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

The 28th Annual American Music Awards

