f(x)'s Victoria Song Speaks Out Against Cyber-Bullying On Weibo

Member of K-pop girl group f(x) turned Chinese actress and all-round entertainer, Victoria Song has joined the growing list of Korean celebrities who are speaking out against online hate and confronting malicious commenters on social media platforms.

The 32-year-old former idol debut in f(x) in 2009, along side Amber, Krystal, Luna and the late Sulli. On 17 October, the star took to her Weibo account, one of the biggest social media platforms in China, to directly confront cyber-bullies and online hate.

In light of the passing of her fellow member, emotions are high. Song had halted all her scheduled activities and flown in from China to attend Sulli's private funeral that reportedly occurred yesterday. She was in the midst of filming for a upcoming Chinese drama.