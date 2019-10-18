The Best Street Style From Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

When it comes to street style, no one does it like South Korea.

Mixing traditional styling with futuristic garments, the Korean fashion set are not afraid to take risks and express themselves through their clothing and beauty looks. Just like K-pop and their idols, colours are wholly embraced. Meanwhile, athleisure pieces are effortlessly combined with more formal attire such as blazers and suits. 

This season, the trends that we see seem to be leaning into a cyberpunk sort of vibe, especially accessory-wise with goggle sunglasses and chunky combat boots. 

As Seoul Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 is about to wrap, we're looking at some of the coolest street style looks from one of Asia's biggest fashion events. 

Check them out below: 

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2020 S/S - Day 5

Jean Chung/Getty Images

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2020

