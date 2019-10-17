Fiona Fussi Talks Breaking Boundaries In Last Madame

How does it feel like to be part of such a strong ensemble cast of women?



I was very happy to be able to act in a show with so many strong female characters! Women are always portrayed as the damsels in distress that need saving – usually by a man – or as side-kicks, or villains. And I feel like this story is very different, it's not black and white.

There are many layered characters, and I think our show highlights the different struggles women have to face, in the current day and also during the 1930s in Singapore.

Women are often villainised for having ambition. How do you humanise a steel-hearted stockbroker like Chi-Ling?

Women are often villainised for wanting the same things as men. There's a huge double standard when it comes to being career-driven or having ambition. I feel like as a female banker in Hong Kong, Chi Ling had to empower herself to fight against many glass ceilings in order to become as successful as she is and that kind of resilience is what moulded her.

Her whole life; she used her career and her fiancé to determine her success and happiness. And it's only when she comes back to Singapore and finally learns about her past, her family and her identity that she finds herself at a crossroad, questioning everything she once valued.

I feel like that stage of self-reflection can be very unsettling or vulnerable but it's important.



Do you see any similarities between yourself and Chi-Ling? What did you take away from your character?

I do see parts of myself in Chi Ling. I am very ambitious and driven and also passionate about female empowerment and gender equality so Chi Ling and I share the same fighting spirit. Not only that, I admire Chi Ling's decision to value herself first in a relationship and to follow her heart even if it gets messy.