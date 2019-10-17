The OG K-pop group, consisting of Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun, and Kim Heechul, had previously embarked on a series of press conferences in anticipation for the album release and their world tour "Super Show 8," and had been teasing various tracks leading up to their official comeback, including Latin-infused song "I Think I."

They have also been busy with the third season of their reality TV show SJ returns.