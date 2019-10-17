Courtesy of SM Entertainment
by Kimberly Ong | Thu., 17 Oct. 2019 10:55 PM
Courtesy of SM Entertainment
Iconic K-pop boy band Super Junior has finally dropped the much-awaited music video for their lead single "SUPER CLAP!"
The song which is part of their new album Time_Slip was released earlier in the week on 14 October. The music video was initially scheduled to be released on the same day but was postponed out of respect for Sulli's recent passing.
The OG K-pop group, consisting of Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun, and Kim Heechul, had previously embarked on a series of press conferences in anticipation for the album release and their world tour "Super Show 8," and had been teasing various tracks leading up to their official comeback, including Latin-infused song "I Think I."
They have also been busy with the third season of their reality TV show SJ returns.
Less than two hours after its release, Super Junior had taken over the top two worldwide trending topics on Twitter with "#SUPER_Clap"and "SJ_Time_Slip."
The MV features the veteran group's slick new choreography and retro fashion in an industrial setting amidst pops of colour, along its catchy disco funk pop tunes.
This album marks Super Junior's long awaited return after a 10-year period in which all members were completing their military service, and will be the first time all nine active members of the group are together since 2011.
Prior to that, the iconic boy band was the best-selling K-pop artist for four years in a row, and bagged numerous music awards, including thirteen awards from the Mnet Asian Music Awards and Favourite Artist Korea at the 2008 MTV Asia Awards.
Watch the full music video below:
