Latin AMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

One word: fuego!

Music's biggest and brightest stars are setting the 2019 Latin AMAs red carpet ablaze with fun, flirty and fabulous fashion. If anything, the awards show is already proving to be an unforgettable one with the style and beauty looks alone.

Case in point? E!'s very own Erin Lim brought the glitz and the glamour wearing a sassy mini-dress and tiny sunglasses that are so on point at the moment. Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay also put their love on display in a big way.

Tonight's ceremony, which airs on Telemundo starting at 5 p.m. EST, promises to be bigger than ever thanks to appearances and performances from the likes of Becky G, Ozuna, CNCO, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Jason DeRulo, Pitbull and more!

Needless to say, you don't want to miss out... and it all starts with an epic red carpet extravaganza.